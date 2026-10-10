WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Preview: Full Match Card And Start Time

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place tonight, Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and a pair of major championship bouts.

The premium live event is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (5 PM CT / 11 PM UK), streaming live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix in international markets.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in one of the evening’s headline matches.

The WWE Women’s World Championship will also be on the line when Stephanie Vaquer puts her title up for grabs in a Triple Threat Match against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Meanwhile, six competitors will battle in each of the traditional Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with the winners earning contracts that can be cashed in for future championship opportunities.

Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, Kevin Owens, Penta and Trick Williams will compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On the women’s side, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca and Tiffany Stratton will compete for the coveted briefcase.

The event will also feature a singles showdown between Oba Femi and Bronson Reed.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 – Full Match Card:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Kevin Owens vs. Penta vs. Trick Williams

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Tiffany Stratton

Singles Match: Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete WWE Money in the Bank 2026 results, news and updates throughout tonight’s premium live event.