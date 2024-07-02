WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff, Paul Heyman Draws 60 Million Views, More

– The WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Kickoff media event was announced for this Friday, July 5, 2024 at 5/4c. The live media event will air across all of WWE’s various digital and social media platforms to promote the big weekend in Toronto that includes the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on Saturday, July 6 and the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 show on Sunday, July 7.

– Zoey Stark qualified for the final spot in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match with a victory over Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile in the triple-threat qualifier on the 7/1 episode of WWE Raw in Boston, MA.

– WWE touted 60 million views for the segment from the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown that saw Paul Heyman triple-powerbombed through a table and taken away on a stretcher into an ambulance during The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony.