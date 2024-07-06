WWE Money In The Bank Results 7/6/24

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 goes down tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, streaming live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

Things kick off with the Countdown To WWE Money In The Bank 2024 pre-show at 5/4c on the official YouTube channel of WWE, which will lead directly into the premium live event at 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated event is Damian Priest vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the Men’s & Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline.

Featured below are complete WWE Money In The Bank results from Saturday, July 6, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS (JULY 6, 2024)

The Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank pre-show features a lot of production glitches and audio errors near the end. Seth Rollins did a sit-down interview with Michael Cole that aired in excerpts throughout.

We saw footage from Sami Zayn And Friends comedy show in Toronto earlier this weekend. Big E., Wade Barrett, Michael Cole, Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley and others were part of the panel at various points.

Inside the arena, the commentary team is introduced and they take their seats at ringside. WWE Hall of Fame legend and the host of tonight’s premium live event, Toronto’s own Trish Stratus, makes her way out to kick off the event.

She cuts a quick promo and then introduces Samantha Irvin to sing America the Beautiful. Ryland James sings Oh Csanada after that. Michael Cole welcomes us to the PLE portion of the event as we see an aerial shot of the city of Toronto, settling with Scotibank Arena.

Inside, we see arrival shots of various Superstars getting to the venue earlier today. The cold open video package then airs to officially get things started here on the premium live event from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

After the bad ass cold open video package wraps up, we return inside Scotiabank Arena where fireworks explode at the top of the entrance stage as the official theme song for the show plays and Michael Cole welcomes us and a sold out crowd of 19,858 fans in attendance.

He welcomes his commentary partner, Corey Graves. The men’s Money In The Bank ladder match is going to get us started. Samantha Irvin handles the in-ring introductions, including the breakdown of the stipulation and what it means for the person who retrieves the title-guaranteeing briefcase.

We see a shot of “Main Event” Jey Uso backstage and the “YEET!” chants begin as his theme hits. “It’s just me, Uce! Day one ish…” and the Toronto crowd goes absolutely bonkers. The fireflies are out inside Scotiabank Arena as Uso heads to the ring first.

Next out is Andrade with his cool entrance mask and jacket-style robe. He heads to the ring to a virtual non-reaction from the sold out crowd. Yikes. He removes the mask and settles in the ring alongside Uso. The other crowd favorite, LA Knight, heads out next. The Toronto fans give “The Mega Star” a big pop.

A loud “LA Knight! LA Knight!” chant breaks out and Graves and Cole question if Knight or Uso is a bigger fan-favorite inside the building. Chad Gable’s theme hits next and out he comes to a ton of boos. Fans give him the Kurt Angle treatment, complete with the “You Suck!” chants to the beat of his entrance tune.

Former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes comes out after Cole finishes a live ad-read for “The Boys” on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre comes out to a big crowd reaction. It’s time to find out who is going to leave Toronto as the 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank.

Things get off to a start in a hurry, with all six guys meeting in the middle to brawl as the crowd explodes. When the smoke clears and the dust settles, Uso and Knight, the clear crowd favorites, are left alone in the ring. They end up diving on opposing sides onto others on the floor.

They get back in the ring but are clotheslined down by a ladder held by McIntyre. Gable and McIntyre climb up and Gable slaps an armbar on McIntyre as he hangs upside down from the ladder. Andrade leaps in with a flipping leg drop on Gable was he was hanging upside down holding onto Drew’s arm.

Fans appropriately chant “Holy sh*t!” Hayes hits a wild springboard clothesline to stop Andrade from climbing up the ladder. Fans chant “We want tables!” Greedy. Hayes and Andrade hit a wild Spanish Fly with both landing violently on a ladder. Fans again loudly chant “Holy sh*t!”

Following several additional shifts in momentum, Knight and Uso have multiple attempts to capture the briefcase only for the other to prevent it from happening. Andrade hits an insane sunset flip power bomb on Hayes, who has the back of his head violently bounce off a ladder bridge.

Even Michael Cole said “Holy sh*t!” on that one. Gable hits a release suplex over the top-rope on Knight, who crashes and burns on a ladder bridge outside of the ring. Gable is left alone in the ring and begins to climb. He gets his hands on the briefcase and holds on as Uso pulls the ladder away.

Gable swings back-and-forth and eventually lets go and crashes way down below on the mat. Uso hits a big spear and sets the ladder up. He goes to climb but the briefcase is swinging back-and-forth like crazy. He finally gets his hands on it, but McIntyre hits the ring with an additional ladder, which he lawn-darts at Uso to knock him off. He climbs up and pulls down the briefcase for the win.

Winner and 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank: Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

It’s time for our first championship contest of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight’s WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker.