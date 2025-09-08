WWE Name Sparks Chris Jericho Return Speculation With Photo

The buzz around Chris Jericho’s potential WWE return has intensified after WWE ring announcer Mike Rome shared a photo of himself with the AEW star at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Rome uploaded a slideshow of photos from the popular Halloween event on his Instagram account, which included a shot of him alongside Jericho. “Had a blast at @horrornights at @unistudios seeing the #wyatt6 house and seeing some old friends 🔥,” Rome captioned the post. The casual mention of “old friends” quickly caught the attention of fans, with many pointing to ongoing rumors about Jericho’s future.

The photo comes at a time when speculation about a Jericho return to WWE is at an all-time high. Reports have suggested that his AEW contract will expire at the end of 2025 and that WWE has “significant interest” in bringing him back. Jericho himself has said he wouldn’t be opposed to returning, though he remains under AEW contract for now.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Jericho has been absent from AEW television since April. His extended hiatus, combined with public appearances like this one, has only fueled the conversation.

While the picture is likely just a case of two friends reconnecting outside of work, its timing, alongside Jericho’s contract situation, has made it a major talking point in the wrestling world.