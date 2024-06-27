WWE Names The 2024 Next-In-Line Graduating Class

WWE recently took to Twitter (X) and revealed the 2024 NIL (Next-In-Line) program graduating class.

You can check out the list below, along with the posts.

– Bayley Humphrey from Baylor

– Darci Khan from Howard University

– Jeremy Cody from University of Miami

– Abby Jacobs from University of South Alabama

– Carlos Aviles from Ohio State University

– Jaiden Fields from University of Georgia

– LA SIRENITA from University of Arkansas