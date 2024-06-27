WWE Names The 2024 Next-In-Line Graduating Class

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE recently took to Twitter (X) and revealed the 2024 NIL (Next-In-Line) program graduating class.

You can check out the list below, along with the posts.

– Bayley Humphrey from Baylor
– Darci Khan from Howard University
– Jeremy Cody from University of Miami
– Abby Jacobs from University of South Alabama
– Carlos Aviles from Ohio State University
– Jaiden Fields from University of Georgia
– LA SIRENITA from University of Arkansas

 

