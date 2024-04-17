WWE: Next Gen Star Julian Baldi Announces He Has Signed With The Company

WWE recently launched a new reality series on Roku known as “WWE: Next Gen” and it is produced by 16-time World Champion John Cena. Julian Baldi, one of the stars in the “WWE: Next Gen” series, took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that he has signed with the company.
Baldi wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL – It had to be kept a secret but I can finally announce that I have signed with WWE! Andiamo 📈🇮🇹 #WWENextGen #wwenxt”
Baldi is a former football player at Valdosa State University.
