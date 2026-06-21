WWE NIL Signee Meghan Walker Reveals New Ring Name

WWE recently filed to trademark several names, including that of Meghan Walker, who has announced she will now use the name Kylee Quinn by changing her social media handles.

WWE signed Walker to a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal in the summer of 2025, followed by a contract for the Performance Center later that year. Walker made her in-ring debut ahead of the April 21 episode of WWE NXT, where she faced EVOLVE Women’s Champion Wendy Choo in a Dark match. She wrestled Choo again in a Dark match the following Tuesday.