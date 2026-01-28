WWE NXT Going On The Road With Live Houston Episode

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company announced that NXT will go on the road in March. A live episode is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th, at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE previously held an NXT episode at the 713 Music Hall in Houston back in July 2025. The March 17th show marks the second event to leave the WWE Performance Center in the coming weeks, with another show taking place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 24th.

The Center Stage event was announced in December alongside several other NXT live events. Additionally, the brand will host shows in Knoxville, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama, on January 29th, 30th, and 31st, respectively.

WWE has not yet announced the talent for any of the upcoming shows. However, the March 17th event will occur about a month before NXT: Stand & Deliver, which is expected to take place in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

WWE has not officially announced Stand & Deliver yet.