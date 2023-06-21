WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 1 Results – June 20, 2023

NXT Gold Rush kicks off tonight!

Week one of the two-week NXT Gold Rush special edition of WWE NXT goes down tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT North American Championship with Mustafa Ali as special guest referee, as well as Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe in a Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender match, Thea Hail Pep Rally, as well as NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin going face-to-face.

WWE NXT GOLD RUSH: WEEK 1 RESULTS (6/20/2023)

WWE NXT GOLD RUSH: WEEK 1 RESULTS (6/20/2023)

Week one of the special two-week themed “Gold Rush” editions of NXT on USA kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena.

Kicking Off Week 1 Of Gold Rush

From there, we shoot directly into “earlier today” footage that shows Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Bron Breakker arriving to the arena earlier this evening for their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown for later tonight.

Now we head into an elaborate video package opening highlighting the Gold Rush theme and emphasizing the fact that all NXT championships will be on-the-line or in play this week and next week.

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Tyler Bate

The pay-per-view style cold open package wraps up and we shoot inside the CWC in the WWE PC where we see NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and his friend and opponent for tonight, Tyler Bate, already in the ring.

Also in the ring sporting the zebra stripes is main roster WWE Superstar and special guest referee Mustafa Ali. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Vic Joseph and Booker T stress the significance of every title being on-the-line this week and next week as part of Gold Rush (isn’t the NXT women’s tag-team titles being defended in a unification match on SmackDown instead?)

Lee hits a cartwheel to avoid Bate’s forward-approach early on. Neither man gains an offensive edge on the other in the opening moments of this one. The show of respect starts to turn a bit more into a fierce competitive rivalry and they start picking up the pace.

On the ground, Bate holds Lee in a side head lock after a take over. He has Lee’s shoulders down so Ali drops down for the cover and does one so fast that even Nick Patrick in his biggest moment ever in WCW would be impressed at the speed of the count.

Bate and Lee both flash Ali cold stares after that. Ali does some more questionable officiating and this leads to Lee stopping the action and getting in Ali’s face to confront him about the issues.

Bate takes advantage of his loss of focus and now their friendship is going out the window and the hard shoves are coming into play. Ali smiles and seems proud of himself tearing their friendship apart and bringing their violent spirits out as they get more and more vicious.

On the floor, we see Bate bouncing Lee’s dome off the commentary table. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break we see each guy landing a clothesline at the same time.

Lee misses a Cardiac Kick and the two end up on the top-rope slugging it out. Lee goes for a super-plex on Bate on the floor but instead the two each land knockout shots on the other. Bate crashes and burns in the ring, while Lee crashes and burns on the floor.

Mustafa Ali runs out and slaps Lee in the face to try and wake him up, he heads in the ring and gets aggressive with Bate to try and get him to snap out of it and get back to his feet as well. Lee gets up first and heads into the ring, where he connects with a Cardiac Kick for the win.

The commentators focus on Ali’s referee antics during the match. After the match, Ali raises both their hands and is trying to dominate the scene. Lee and Bate both look at him.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

Gigi Dolin Likes Art, Kiana James Doesn’t

Once the opener wraps up, we head to the latest sappy video package where Gigi Dolin talks about how much her life sucked growing up. She talks about her love of art and then we shoot live backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Kiana James.

She talks about how she and Dolin had a similar upbringing, but each handled it differently. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Thea Hail’s Pep Rally

We shoot backstage and we see Duke Hudson leading Chase U and Thea Hail backstage towards the entrance to the ring, as Thea Hail’s pep rally is next.

Yes, Thea Hail looks like a mix of a kid who had too much sugar for breakfast crossed with a constipated person who is finally ready to explode but has to hold it in until they get to the bathroom.

When we return from the break, we see the ring all decked out for the pep rally. Duke Hudson is in the ring by himself and he begins doing the introduction for the Thea Hail pep rally segment.

She enters the ring with the rest of Chase U and screeches and screams her way through a promo explaining how she’s going to win next week and become the youngest NXT Women’s Champion of all-time. She says hello to Andre Chase watching at home.

Things stop briefly as Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak bring up her mentioning how she just graduated high school. They say, “What have we gotten ourselves into?” Hail thanks the two, who she calls a pain in her butt. Make of that what you will!

Hail’s intensity grows even more from there, if you can imagine. Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and out she comes to up the douche-chill factor for this already super cringy pep rally segment. Stratton tells Hail she got super lucky in winning her title eliminator.

She tells Hail her post-match celebration was “so cute” but points out that she has no chance of winning next week. She tells her she has a 0-percent chance of winning. She says the thought of her taking her title is cringe. This whole segment is cringe.

Hudson says Stratton may not believe in Thea Hail, but he does. He says Chase U does as well as everyone watching at home. Tiffany tells him not to make her hug. She says not only will Hail not beat her next week, but she will also not make her tap out.

Hail slaps a submission on her on the spot and Stratton starts aggressively tapping out. She rolls out of the ring and Hail runs around like a chicken with its’ head cut off posing with the title she hopes to make hers next week.

Backstage With The Schism & The Creed Brothers

We shoot backstage and see The Schism talking from after their loss last week. Many complaints are being tossed around until Ava Raine speaks up in a leadership type of way and tries to get them to focus on what is important going forward.

From there, we shoot to another backstage segment, as The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile essentially engage in a battle of the dozens. You know, grade school level jokes about someone’s physical appearance. Low hanging fruit type stuff.

Jacy Jane & Lyra Valkyria On NXT Anonymous

Now it’s time for the latest NXT Anonymous video footage from Twitter. This week we see Jacy Jane being approached by Lyra Valkyria backstage. She brings up hearing Jane has a problem with her and tells her to say it to her face.

Jane phonies it up and pretends there’s nothing going on. Valkyria tells her she doesn’t play games and storms off. After she leaves, Jane says she should have kicked her in the face.

NXT Tag-Team Title Eliminator

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

We head back into the ring and out comes the duo of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. They settle into the ring and then the theme for their opponents hits and out comes Tank Ledger and Hank Walker.

After a quick time out, we return and see the ring entrance of the third and final team for this triple-threat tag-team title eliminator, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Following some initial back-and-forth action in the early goings, we see a shot of current title-holders Gallus watching on a monitor backstage with vested interest, as they will defend their titles against the winners of this match.

Now we see all six men in the ring brawling it out at the same time as the crowd comes to its’ feet. On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as this high-stakes tag-team contest continues.