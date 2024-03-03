WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, FL 3/1/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Brooks Jensen def. Je’Von Evans in a Singles Match.

– Kiana James and Izzi Dame def. Breanna Covington and Brinley Reece in a Tag Team Match.

– Luca Crusifino def. Kale Dixon in a Singles Match.

– Edris Enofé and Malik Blade def. Lucky Ali and Josh Black in a Tag Team Match.

– Lexis King def. Beau Morris in a Singles Match.

– Charlie Dempsey (c) def. Riley Osborne to retain his WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

– OTM (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima and Scrypts) def. Tank Ledger, Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Kelani Jordan and Sol Ruca def. Stevie Turner and Blair Davenport in a Tag Team Match.

– Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Lola Vice to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Oba Femi (c) def. Josh Briggs to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.