WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville, FL 10/4/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke def. Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

– WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele def. Jin Tala in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy def. Drako Knox in a Singles Match.

– The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) def. Chase U (Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon) and The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe) in a Triple Threat Match.

– No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair def. Chantel Monroe in a Singles Match.

– Lola Vice def. WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong in a Non-Title Match.

– Shiloh Hill vs. DarkState’s Saquon Shugars in a Singles Match ends in a No Contest due to outside interference.

– Joe Hendry def. DarkState’s Cutler James in a Singles Match.