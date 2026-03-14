WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville, Florida 3/14/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Vanity Project’s WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Non-Title Match.

– PJ Vasa def. WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Rae in a Singles Match.

– Eli Knight def. “Super” Sean Legacy in a Singles Match.

– Elio LaFleur (c) def. Romeo Moreno to retain his WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

– The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) (c) def. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

– TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace def. Thea Hail in a Non-Title Match.

– Tavion Heights def. Tristan Angels in a Singles Match.

– WrenQCC (Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair) def. “The Glamour” Blake Monroe and Nikkita Lyons in a Tag Team Match.

– Myles Borne (c) def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.