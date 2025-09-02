WWE NXT “One Night Only” Return To Full Sail University Sold Out

The upcoming “One Night Only” return of WWE NXT to Full Sail University has officially sold out.

According to PWInsider, every ticket for the special event, scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, was quickly snapped up by fans eager to witness the brand’s return to its original home.

The live broadcast will take place from the intimate Full Sail Live arena in Winter Park, Florida, with ticket prices ranging from $52.75 to $78.50. The sell-out further emphasizes the lasting bond between NXT and its passionate fanbase, many of whom have fond memories of the brand’s “black and gold” era at Full Sail.

In addition to the televised show, Full Sail students will be treated to a full day of guest lectures and presentations from NXT superstars and members of WWE’s production team. Alumni and students who contributed to NXT’s production over the years will also be recognized during the event, and WWE is expected to announce a special scholarship as part of the celebration.

NXT first began taping at Full Sail in May 2012, and the venue quickly became synonymous with the brand’s rise. Its intimate setting gave fans an up-close, energetic experience that helped propel NXT into what many consider its golden era. Full Sail also hosted a season of Tough Enough, while countless students gained hands-on experience working on live television.

WWE last ran Full Sail in late 2020 before moving NXT production to the WWE Performance Center during the pandemic. While the Performance Center has remained the brand’s home base, the return to Full Sail—even for one night—marks a significant homecoming.

The show will air live on The CW Network in the United States and Netflix internationally.

WWE is expected to announce the full card for the September 16th episode on next week’s NXT broadcast.