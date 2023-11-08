WWE NXT Opener For Tonight Revealed

The opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT has been announced.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc installment of NXT on USA, WWE has announced that the Heritage Cup bout will kick things off inside the ring this evening.

WWE NXT starts off at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., and will feature Noam Dar defending his Heritage Cup against Akira Tozawa in the opening contest.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.