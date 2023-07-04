WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/4/2023): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back!

The weekly NXT on USA show goes down this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on the USA Network, is The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Loser Leaves Town match, as well as Raw Underground with Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jane, Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport and Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.