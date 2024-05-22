WWE NXT Ratings Increase For 5/21/2024 Episode

The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the Tuesday, May 21, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida drew 654,000 viewers.

By comparison, this is up quite a bit compared to last week’s show, which finished with an average of 567,000 viewers for the 5/14 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program.

The 5/21 show this week drew a 0.17 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, compared to a 0.18 rating in the same key demo for the 5/14 show last week.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT was taped last Tuesday night and aired at 8/7c on the USA Network.