WWE NXT Results – April 21, 2026

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Myles Borne (c) vs. Dion Lennox (w/ DarkState) – For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Myles Borne and Dion Lennox kicked off the show with a hard-hitting North American Championship match, and Lennox wasted no time making an impact by planting Borne with a spinebuster right out of the gate for a quick near fall. Lennox stayed aggressive early, battering Borne in the corner and using his power to keep the champion on the defensive.

Borne fought back with a running clothesline, a dropkick, and a powerslam, then followed it up with a somersault plancha to the floor. However, the momentum shifted once DarkState began making their presence felt at ringside. Their distraction allowed Lennox to knock Borne off the apron and take control, sending him repeatedly into the ring and ringside structures while keeping a close eye on the championship.

Lennox slowed things down with backbreakers, stomps, and a punishing Belly-to-Back Suplex onto the ring steps. He dominated long stretches of the match and nearly finished Borne several times, including with a slingshot sit-out powerbomb for a close near fall.

Borne eventually rallied with a spinning DDT, a backbreaker, and an Ushigoroshi. The pace picked up from there, with both men trading big shots and counters in the final stretch. DarkState kept trying to create openings for Lennox, but Borne managed to overcome the interference. After chaos broke out on the apron, Borne sent Lennox crashing into Saquon Shugars and then connected with Borne Again to retain his title.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

— Backstage, Blake Monroe spoke with The Vanity Project and admired her custom-made Women’s North American Championship belt, saying it just felt right. The group hyped her up ahead of the night’s casket match with Tatum Paxley, though Monroe eventually told them to go enjoy themselves instead of staying by her side for the match.

— After the break, Robert Stone confronted Saquon Shugars and made it clear he was not happy about the interference in the title match. Shugars pushed for another opportunity for DarkState, and Stone said he would think about it.

— Elsewhere backstage, Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill were shown sitting on production boxes. Shiloh was excited about taking part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, while Tatum said she could not wait to put Blake Monroe in the casket Shiloh had built. Tatum admitted she was worried about The Vanity Project getting involved, but Shiloh assured her that she had nothing to worry about because he had already set them up on a blind date. It was also revealed that Shiloh will face Ricky Saints next week.

— A graphic also noted that Season 3 of WWE LFG premieres this Sunday on A&E.

Second Match: Joe Hendry vs. Keanu Carver

Joe Hendry tried to use speed and quick strikes to keep Keanu Carver off balance, opening with chops, uppercuts, and a chop block to the leg. Hendry briefly found some success, but Carver’s size and power quickly became too much to overcome.

Carver took over by repeatedly driving Hendry into the turnbuckles, punishing his back with a Canadian backbreaker, an elevated backbreaker, and a pendulum backbreaker. Hendry showed resilience and eventually made a comeback with rapid-fire punches, a discus lariat, and a fallaway slam, but every time it looked like he might build sustained momentum, Carver shut him down with another brutal power move.

The finish came when Carver blasted Hendry with a spinebuster and then overwhelmed him with a vicious series of forearm smashes. The referee finally stepped in and called for the stoppage as Carver continued the assault.

Winner: Keanu Carver via Referee Stoppage

After the match, Carver kept hammering away at Hendry until the referee physically pulled him off.

— It was then announced that Lizzy Rain will make her NXT debut next week.

Third Match: Lexis King (w/ The Birthright) vs. EK Prosper – For The Vacated WWE Speed Championship

Lexis King and EK Prosper battled for the vacant WWE Speed Championship in a fast-paced matchup, with Prosper coming out hot by forcing King into quick defensive scrambles and keeping him on the back foot with his athleticism.

King slowed the pace by using the referee and his allies in The Birthright to create distractions. Arianna Grace served as a human shield at one point, while Uriah Connors also played a role in throwing Prosper off his game. King capitalized by going after Prosper’s knee and stringing together a springboard double foot stomp, a sliding corner dropkick, and a straight jacket backstabber.

Prosper responded with a running knee, a step-up enzuigiri, and a huge Orihara moonsault to wipe out The Birthright on the outside. It looked like he had the match swinging back in his favor, but more interference once again turned the tide. Grace slapped Prosper, Prosper fought back against Connors and Stacks, but the distraction opened the door for King to strike.

King landed a superkick and then hit The Coronation to become the new Speed Champion.

Winner and NEW WWE Speed Champion: Lexis King

— In a comedy segment, Jackson Drake was shown reacting to being ghosted on his blind date, still unaware that Shiloh Hill was behind it. Drake compared himself to LeBron James and insisted he would be fine. Bayley Humphrey from WWE LFG then began flirting with him.

— Backstage, Saquon Shugars informed DarkState that he had secured them another title shot for next week. Dion Lennox initially assumed the rematch was for him, but Shugars revealed that he had taken the opportunity for himself. Shugars promised to bring the North American Championship home to DarkState by any means necessary.

— A video recap also aired showing Zaria costing Sol Ruca her Monday Night Raw debut match against Liv Morgan the night before.

Fourth Match: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe – Casket Match For The NXT Women’s North American Championship

Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe threw all caution aside in a wild casket match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. The fight started immediately, with both women trading strikes and trying to dump each other into the casket within the opening moments.

Paxley used the casket as a weapon early, driving Monroe into the lid and even pulling out her dollhouse from under the ring. Monroe soon turned the tables, raking the eyes and sending Paxley crashing into the dollhouse with a shotgun dropkick before attacking her with the broken pieces.

The match escalated from there, with Monroe using a fire extinguisher, the steel steps, and her custom title belt, while Paxley answered with a series of kicks, suplexes, and a Spanish Fly off the casket. Both women repeatedly came inches away from sealing the other inside, but each found a way to escape.

One of the most bizarre moments came when Monroe poured thousands of diamonds out of the casket pillow before trying to finish Paxley off. Instead, Paxley turned the tables, delivered Cemetery Driver onto the diamonds, and followed with a spinning wheel kick that sent Monroe crashing into the casket. Paxley then threw Monroe’s fake title belt into the casket with her and slammed the lid shut to retain.



Winner and STILL NXT Women’s North American Champion: Tatum Paxley

— The Jackson Drake blind date story continued after the match, as Bayley Humphrey revealed that Drake had not actually been stood up at all — he had been set up by an AI bot created by Shiloh Hill. Despite that, Bayley continued flirting with Drake, and the two left the bar together.

Lola Vice & Izzi Dame Segment

Lola Vice came to the ring and reflected on her successful first title defense over Jacy Jayne, saying she had made a statement and shown exactly what kind of champion she planned to be. Vice praised Jayne for elevating the division and reinventing herself, but admitted that keeping the title is harder than winning it.

Vice then shifted her focus to the rest of the women’s locker room, naming Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong, Izzi Dame, and Zaria as clear threats to her reign. She welcomed the challenge, saying the NXT Women’s Championship is the most important title for a woman trying to prove herself in WWE and that anybody stepping into Vice City would be stepping into a fight.

That brought out Izzi Dame, who congratulated Vice on her first defense before quickly making it about herself. Dame said Vice was acting like she had already cleaned out the division, then questioned whether the champion had started noticing the change in the locker room — sharper looks, louder whispers, and more pressure.

Dame told Vice that while Lola throws herself into every fight trying to prove she belongs, she would be the one watching, learning, and waiting for the exact mistake that would eventually cost the champion. Vice fired back by calling all of that hesitation, insisting that by the time Izzi finally pulls the trigger, she will already have had her ass kicked.

Dame warned Vice not to underestimate The Culling. Moments later, Niko Vance slapped the microphone out of Vice’s hand, and Dame blasted the champion with a big boot before posing with the NXT Women’s Championship.

— Sarah Schreiber then interviewed Lexis King and The Birthright backstage. King called himself the fastest man alive and said NXT finally had a champion who was born for this, not one of the college athletes or “independent rejects” they pull off the streets. He declared that Birthright would not stop until every member of the group held gold. EK Prosper interrupted and demanded a rematch, saying he would be champion right now if it were not for outside interference. Dorian Van Dux then joined in and challenged Birthright alongside Prosper, leading to a tense staredown before the group walked off for King’s coronation.

— A Kendal Grey vignette aired next.

— After the break, Robert Stone checked on Lola Vice backstage. Vice said she was fine, but noted she needed someone to help even the odds against The Culling, adding that she already had the perfect person in mind.

— Loud commotion was then heard coming from Stone’s office, where it was revealed that Ricky Saints had brutally attacked Shiloh Hill.

— It was later confirmed that Ricky Saints will face Shiloh Hill next week, and that Myles Borne will defend the NXT North American Championship against Saquon Shugars.

— In another backstage segment, Robert Stone told Sarah Schreiber that he was on his way to get an update on Shiloh Hill’s condition when he crossed paths with Tony D’Angelo. D’Angelo had been handed a mysterious box with Japanese writing on it. Stone told the NXT Champion that he would have a better idea next week regarding his next challenger. Keanu Carver then walked in, denied sending the box, and told D’Angelo that it represented a symbol of war, warning him that sharks were circling.

Fifth Match: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria – Last Woman Standing Match

Sol Ruca and Zaria brought their bitter rivalry to a violent conclusion in the main event with a chaotic Last Woman Standing Match. The two immediately tore into each other before the bell could even properly settle, brawling around ringside with trash cans, kendo sticks, cables, and anything else they could get their hands on.

Ruca came out firing with a Lou Thesz Press, a springboard corkscrew crossbody, and a barrage of kendo stick shots, while Zaria retaliated with power offense and vicious weapon-based attacks of her own. At one point, Zaria wrapped cable cords around Ruca’s mouth and hung her up in a sleeper hold.

The violence only escalated from there. Ruca speared Zaria through the LFG perch area, but Zaria still answered the referee’s count at nine. The fight then spilled into the crowd and back toward ringside, where Zaria drove Ruca through the announce table with an F5.

Both women continued finding ways to answer the count, no matter how brutal the damage became. Ruca eventually laid Zaria across two tables and climbed with her to the top of the perch, where she nailed a Sol Snatcher high above the floor. Somehow, Zaria still got back to her feet at nine.

In the closing sequence, Ruca appeared to show mercy, hugging Zaria on the perch after the two exchanged strikes and Zaria seemingly begged off. But the moment was a trap. Zaria suddenly shoved Ruca off the perch, sending her crashing through a table on the floor below. Ruca could not beat the ten-count, giving Zaria the win in a savage finish.

Winner: Zaria