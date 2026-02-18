WWE NXT Results – February 17, 2026

WWE NXT Results 2/17/26

WWE Performance Center — Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Lola Vice tried to jump Kelani early, slipping a clothesline before the bell and unloading with spin kicks and mid-kicks the moment things got official. Vice took Jordan down and went straight into ground-and-pound, mixing in hamstring kicks and corner mauling to keep the pressure suffocating. Jordan weathered the storm, grabbed control of Vice’s shoulder, and started building her entire offense around targeting Vice’s injured right hand—slamming the shoulder, dropping knees onto the hand, and repeatedly forcing Vice to defend the joint instead of throwing offense.

Vice attempted to answer with a cross-arm-breaker and hard rib shots, but Jordan kept returning to the hand every chance she got—hammerlock suplexes, turnbuckle rams, and relentless manipulation. When Vice ducked a knee drop and fired back with a spinning back kick, pump kick, and Muay Thai knees, Jordan immediately dragged the fight outside and escalated the damage. Jordan drilled Vice with a running knee against the steps, stomped her down, stripped away Vice’s hand brace, and repeatedly smashed the right hand off the apron and into the ropes while the referee warned her to back off.

Vice fought through it with left-hand jabs, rapid-fire kicks, a release German suplex, and hip attacks, but every burst of momentum ended with Jordan yanking the match back toward the damaged hand. The finish came after Vice looked for the 305 through the scissor lift podium and Jordan slipped away. Vice countered a frog splash attempt with a triangle choke, but Jordan stomped the injured hand to break it and cinched in a modified short-arm scissors. Vice had nowhere to go and tapped.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Submission

DarkState were shown backstage vowing Tony D’Angelo isn’t taking anything from them. Cutler James promised to make Tony regret coming back, and Dion Lennox told Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars to keep eyes on the tag scene while he and Cutler handle Tony.

Joe Hendry later attacked Ricky Saints in the NXT parking lot.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Shiloh Hill ahead of his North American Title shot. Hill said his “toothless aggression” was setting in, he’d studied Ethan Page, and he had counters for everything. Hank & Tank hyped him up, and Hill insisted the NXT North American Championship was his destiny.

Tony D’Angelo cut a promo promising to take everything from DarkState the way they took everything from him.

Joe Hendry & Ricky Saints Segment

Joe Hendry called out Ricky Saints, saying he wasn’t in a singing or dancing mood—he wanted to fight. Saints arrived and tore into Hendry as champion, calling him a “meme,” accusing the fans of letting charisma and marketing camouflage reality, and claiming Hendry brought NXT down several notches. Saints framed himself as the real “gifted” star and said he’d worked too hard to elevate NXT to watch Hendry ruin it.

Hendry fired back with a simple fact: he’s NXT Champion. Saints pivoted to mock Hendry’s mainstream success—Rumble, WrestleMania, even DLC—before saying the “real answer” is Ricky Saints holding the title. Hendry snapped, calling Saints out for hiding behind talk, and Saints finally made it official: Saturday, March 7th at Vengeance Day—Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Hendry accepted and promised to kick Saints’ ass while the crowd kept chanting, “We Believe.”

A Culling vignette aired.

Second Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James (w/ Dion Lennox)

Tony D’Angelo started fast, ducking James’ offense and dropping him with a belly-to-back suplex before unloading corner clotheslines and stomps. James answered by hammering D’Angelo with uppercuts, heavy stomps of his own, and grinding pressure against the ropes, trying to slow Tony’s momentum and wear him down.

D’Angelo powered back with a German suplex and a nasty clothesline to the back of the neck. James finally cut him off with a knee lift, but Tony wouldn’t stay down. He exploded through with a spear and then planted James with The Forget About It to put him away.

Lennox immediately attacked after the bell, but D’Angelo fought him off and tossed James over the top rope. Tony threw Lennox into the barricade and steps, then crushed him on the stairs and nearly smashed Lennox’s leg with the steel steps before James made the save.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

Backstage, Ethan Page talked with The Vanity Project, saying Swipe Right were one win away from championship momentum. Myles Borne confronted Page, but Page refused to ever give him a title shot, calling what Myles did last week “frustration,” not killer instinct. Ricky Saints joined, claiming they’re all headed toward gold after Vengeance Day—and Page vowed to break the record for most successful title defenses.

Third Match: Hank & Tank vs. OTM vs. The Culling vs. The Vanity Project (w/ Jackson Drake)

Fatal Four Way Number One Contenders Match for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Chaos hit quickly as teams rotated in and out with constant blind tags. OTM’s Lucien Price and The Culling’s Shawn Spears opened with power vs. precision before the match exploded into bodies flying across the ring and the floor. Hank & Tank had brief control stretches with heavy offense and crowd-pleasing momentum, but The Culling and Vanity Project repeatedly stole openings with opportunistic tags and sudden tandem bursts.

Big collision sequences kept resetting the field—OTM chokeslamming Vanity Project into a pile outside, Hank & Tank flying into the chaos, and The Culling grounding opponents with hard strikes and headbutts. The closing run turned into pure survival: near-falls, broken-up covers, apron punishment, and wild brawls that spilled everywhere. Drake got involved at a key moment, breaking up a C4 near-fall and igniting a chain reaction of violence.

OTM drilled Spears with a double curb stomp on the apron. Hank & Tank speared OTM through the announce table. Vance dropped Drake with a running headbutt on the floor. In the final scramble, Smokes shoved Baylor into Spears, and the contact created the opening for Baylor to score the deciding fall.

Winners: The Vanity Project via Pinfall

A Keanu Carver vignette aired.

Robert Stone later told Hendry he’d kicked Saints out of the building—and because Hendry attacked him in the parking lot, Hendry had to leave as well. Zaria then snapped at Sol Ruca backstage, accusing her of stealing opportunities and ending their friendship, telling Sol to fight Fatal Influence alone.

Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca Segment

Jacy Jayne surprised the crowd by saying she wasn’t complaining about defending her title—she was looking forward to it. She admitted she’s jealous of Sol Ruca and ranted about Sol constantly being the focus despite everything Jacy’s done, including holding major titles and carrying divisions. Fatal Influence added fuel, claiming the spotlight always finds Sol no matter what.

Sol interrupted, agreeing Jacy’s envy is real, then defended her friendship with Zaria. Jacy mocked Sol’s “loyal friend” act and framed it as Sol sacrificing her best friend to get ahead. Sol fired back that real friends fight and that Zaria stands in her own shadow—not Sol’s—and promised to “snatch your soul” next week and become champion.

Jacy slapped Sol, Fatal Influence jumped her, and Zaria stormed out to make the save—spearing Fallon Henley, clearing out Lainey Reid, and sending Jacy crashing into her own allies. Zaria helped Sol back up and hugged her, seemingly repairing the fracture.

Sean Legacy hyped Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight ahead of the Speed Finals.

Fourth Match: Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight

Finals of the WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament

These two sprinted from the opening bell, trading counters and momentum swings in rapid bursts. LeFleur rocked Knight with power strikes and boots, Knight answered with suplexes and athletic counters, and both men started stacking near-falls as the clock became the real enemy. Knight hit a springboard Famouser, LeFleur fired back with a sit-out powerbomb, and the finishing stretch became pure urgency—big knees, avalanche threats, and a brutal avalanche dragon suplex attempt in the final seconds.

Time expired mid-chaos, forcing a draw. Robert Stone appeared and ruled that next week Jasper Troy will defend the WWE Men’s Speed Championship in a Triple Threat against both finalists—with a seven-minute time limit.

Match Result: Time Limit Draw

Backstage, Myles Borne and Shiloh Hill argued, with Shiloh warning Myles to stay out of his title match. Uriah Connors tried to recruit Charlie Dempsey into Lexis King’s group, but Charlie walked away unconvinced. Stone later told Fallon Henley he’s working on a Women’s Speed Title defense structure; Blake Monroe revealed she’s dealing with a neck injury and isn’t cleared, and Stone announced Jaida Parker is suspended for striking an official and security. Stone still placed Blake into the Women’s Speed Championship Tournament, with Thea Hail set as her first opponent.

Next week was announced: Jasper Troy vs. LeFleur vs. Knight for the Speed Title, DarkState vs. Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Titles, Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy, and Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Championship in the main event.

DarkState promised retaliation after the show, and ZaRuca reconciled backstage, with Zaria insisting Sol needs to win the Women’s Title to set everything right.

Fifth Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Shiloh Hill

WWE NXT North American Championship Match

Shiloh came in hot, matching Page in the technical exchanges and shoving him out of the ring early when Page started posturing. Page teased a chair but backed off, and the match settled into a sharp back-and-forth—arm work, counter-wrestling, and quick momentum shifts. Hill’s aggression stayed just barely inside the line until Vanity Project began distracting him, giving Page openings to strike and control the pace.

Page started bending the rules, barking at his crew and manipulating positioning to create chaos. Hill kept surging back with lariats, corner spears, and headbutts, but Page used ring awareness and timing to repeatedly blunt Hill’s comebacks. Page eventually ordered the ringside padding removed, then launched Hill out toward the danger zone and hunted the finish on the exposed floor.

Hill fought through it, even exploding outside to wipe out Vanity Project with suplexes and brawling, but Page struck at the worst moment—landing The Twisted Grin on the exposed floor, rolling Hill back in, and hitting another Twisted Grin to seal the defense.

Afterwards, Vanity Project jumped Hill until Myles Borne ran in to save him. Borne then turned his focus to Ethan Page, snapping and forcing Page to agree to a title match next week by wrapping a chair around Page’s ankle and stomping it down. Borne stood tall with the North American Championship as the show ended.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page via Pinfall