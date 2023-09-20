WWE NXT Results – September 19, 2023

The road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, as well as NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in non-title action.

Also scheduled is Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, and NXT Global Heritage Invitational action with Tyler Bate vs. Butch and Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey.

WWE NXT RESULTS (9/19/2023)

WWE NXT RESULTS (9/19/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena gets us started. We then shoot to an elaborate video package showing Becky Lynch finally capturing the NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton in last week’s main event.

Becky Lynch Kicks Off This Week’s Show

And we’re officially off-and-running, as Becky Lynch’s theme hits to kick off this week’s show. “The Man” heads to the ring with the belt and settles inside the ring as the fans chant “Becky! Becky!”

Her music dies down and she begins by informing us that “The Man” has come back around to Orlando, FL. She talks about being a fighting NXT Women’s Champion and says it feels so good to be back. She does a rap mentioning Gigi Dolin, Elektra Lopez, Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, Ivy Nile and Jacy Jane.

She says Tiffy Time is over and the fans chant Becky Time. She then gives Tiffany Stratton for hanging with her and pushing her to the limit last week. She says for that she will get a rematch whenever she wants it.

Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and out comes the former champion to cut off Lynch. The fans boo like she’s Dominik Mysterio, but in the Capitol Wrestling Center with that sized crowd, so we can hear her just fine. She talks about how she deserves a rematch and she’s getting one.

She wants round two for the title tonight. The fans chant “Yes! Yes! Yes!” Stratton says she knew they would like that and that’s why it’s not happening tonight. She wants her rematch in Bakersfield, CA. at NXT No Mercy 2023. Lynch says she told her she can have her rematch whenever she wants it.

Lynch tells Stratton that the result will be the same. Not because Tiffany isn’t good enough, but because she’s not hungry enough. She says she’s seen it 100 times. New talent get a rocket strapped to their back and feel entitled. She talks about coming up in NXT herself. She says what it comes down to when it means being a champion is who wants it more.

She says even after ten years, she wants it more. Tiffany tells Becky she should be thanking her because if she didn’t mention her name she wouldn’t even be here right now. Becky tells Tiffany she’s a better fighter than talker. She says instead of going word for word, let’s go punch for punch.

She attacks Tiffany but Kiana James jumps her from behind and the two put the boots to her. Stratton grabs a chair but Becky fights free and takes both out.

The Family Are Waiting To Be Impressed

Now we shoot to The Family, who are at a restaurant. They talk about the tag-team division being loaded with contenders right now. They flip through some photos of the various teams in NXT and give their respective thoughts about each duo. They say someone needs to impress them.

Becky Lynch Issues Challenge For Tonight

We shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with Ilja Dragunov. He talks about his upcoming rematch against Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy 2023, when Becky Lynch bursts in and challenges Kiana James and Tiffany Stratton to a two-on-one showdown for later tonight.

NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Butch vs. Tyler Bate

Back inside the CWC, Vic Joseph and Booker T hype tonight’s action in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. Noam Dar and The Meta-Four are shown in the balcony talking like The Matrix, and dressed up for the part as well.

They are eventually interrupted by the theme for Butch. The Brawling Brutes member makes his way out and heads to the ring to a big pop from the Orlando crowd. On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Dominik Mysterio approaching Trick Williams backstage. Trick isn’t very friendly, but Dom continues with his agenda regardless, which is to further drive a wedge between he and Carmelo Hayes.

From there, we shoot back inside the CWC where Vic Joseph announces Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton II for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT No Mercy 2023 on Sept. 30 in Bakersfield, CA. We then hear the familiar sounds of Tyler Bate’s theme and he makes his way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening, which is Group A action in the ongoing NXT Global Heritage Invitational. Butch immediately takes Bate down and starts yanking on his fingers in trademark fashion.

Moments later we see Bate turn Butch inside-out. The Meta-Four and Noam Dar are shown watching on in the luxury box in their Matrix gear. On that note, we shift to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we hear a “This is Awesome” chant as Bate continues to work Butch over.

The viewing area backstage with others in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational are shown. Duke Hudson gets up and leaves. Bate hoists Butch up for an airplane spin and he spins away as the crowd pops. He finishes by hoisting him up for a brain buster into a close near fall.

We hear the ring announcer chime in with a two minute warning just as Bate goes for a Tyler Driver ’97. Butch counters and plants Bate into the mat. Butch goes to pick Bate up for a follow-up spot but Bate plants him face-first into the mat with a big DDT.

Butch hits a Bitter End and goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out. We have 30 seconds left on the clock. Butch plants Bate into the mat seconds later and hooks the leg and gets the 1-2-3 for the victory at the last second. With the victory, Butch advances to the finals next Tuesday of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational.

Winner and ADVANCING to the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals: Butch

The Repackaging Of New-And-Improved Thea Hail Continues

When we return from the break, we see Jacy Jane taking Thea Hail out to buy some clothes, as the repackaging of the new-and-improved Thea Hail continues.

She tries on a bunch of outfits at a fancy place as Jane watches on. We see everything she’s wearing except for the final outfit, which they both love and agree is the one. They leave and we head back inside the CWC.

NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the Chase University theme music and out comes the MVP of Chase U himself, Duke Hudson. He settles in the ring for Group B action in the ongoing NXT Global Heritage Invitational as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Joe Coffey making his ring entrance in progress. The other two members of Gallus are hanging around at ringside for this one. It’s time to find out who will face Butch in the finals. Duke Hudson needs a win to force a tie. Group B can play out a number of ways based on how things go here.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Coffey and Hudson matching strength early on. They shoulder smash into each other off the ropes a few times and neither man budges. Eventually Hudson plants Coffey into the mat and begins going to work on him as the Orlando fans come to life.

Once again we see Noam Dar and The Meta-Four in their Matrix cosplay in the luxury box inside the CWC. We also see a shot of the viewing gallery backstage. Coffey starts to take over on offense, working over Hudson in the corner of the ring.

Andre Chase is shown looking nervous at ringside in Hudson’s corner as Coffey taunts him and continues to go to work on him. The fans try and rally behind Hudson, who starts to come to life and begins fighting back to the delight of the CWC crowd.

Coffey connects with a missile drop kick off the top rope to slow down Hudson’s momentum. He hits a nice back suplex and then sends Hudson into the corner with authority. He comes off the ropes but Hudson rolls him up out of nowhere and somehow pulls off the victory. Hudson winning throws Group B into madness, because now there is a three-way tie between Coffey, Hudson and Nathan Frazer.

Winner: Duke Hudson

Triple-Threat Sudden Death Announced For Group B

Hudson winning throws Group B into madness, because now there is a three-way tie between Coffey, Hudson and Nathan Frazer.

We shoot to the viewing gallery where Frazer is pumped up because he still has a chance now. He says the only thing that makes sense is a triple-threat next week. He is informed the triple-threat will be tonight.

Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

Now we shoot back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of Roxanne Perez’s theme music. The former NXT Women’s Champion makes her way out to the ring for our next match of the evening as we settle into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Twitter (X) footage of Robert Stone checking on Von Wagner after the savage attack by Bron Breakker. He says Von isn’t doing well but appreciates everyone’s kind words and support.

Back inside the CWC, we see Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez making their entrance in progress. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Vice start to settle into the offensive lead.

Fans chant “Lola! Lola!” Some start up a dueling chant for Perez. Now a full on “Let’s go Lola!” and “Let’s go Roxy!” dueling chant spreads between two sections of the crowd. Vice continues to beat Perez down all-the-while.

Perez begins to fight back. She hops on the middle rope and leaps off with a Thesz Press and some ground and pound. Perez punches away at Vice in the corner but Vice counters her way out. Perez goes for Pop-Rox but Vice counters into a submission attempt. Perez counters into a pin and gets the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Eddy Thorpe Challenges Dijak To A Strap Match

We see media coverage of Royal Rumble coming to Tampa next year. We then shoot into the latest in the series of vignettes between Eddy Thorpe and Dijak, with Thorpe responding to Dijak’s latest comments and screwing up land that Thorpe loves. Thorpe challenges him to a Strap Match.

Roxanne Perez Wants To Be Becky Lynch’s Teammate

We shoot backstage and Roxanne Perez approaches Becky Lynch. Perez gets some props from Lynch. She then says she doesn’t have to fight alone and offers to be Lynch’s partner tonight against Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James. “The Man” doesn’t seem interested.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio

We see a live shot backstage of NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio walking the hallways. We then see NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes doing the same. The two square off in champion versus champion non-title action next.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the theme for Dominik Mysterio hits and out comes the North American Champion to a ton of boos from the CWC crowd. He settles in the ring for scheduled non-title action.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes and out comes the NXT World Champion. He settles in the ring to a nice pop from the Orlando fans. Dominik Mysterio attacks ‘Melo before the bell, getting the early jump on the champ in this one.

Ilja Dragunov is introduced on special guest commentary alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T. The bell finally sounds to get this one officially off-and-running and we see Hayes start to take it to “Dirty” Dom as the fans cheer him on. Hayes misses a big high spot from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, Dom tries to get the jump on the weakened champ, but Hayes immediately fights back and sends Dom retreating on the floor at ringside. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

As we settle back in from the advertising time out, we see Dom-Dom has ‘Melo Game in a rear chin lock as the fans try and rally behind the NXT Champion. Hayes begins to escape but Dom yanks him back down by his hair.

The fans get on Dom’s case with negative “Mami” chants as Dragunov talks on commentary about his upcoming title opportunity. Hayes starts to shift the offensive momentum back in his favor. Dom hits a 6-1-9 to slow down his momentum. He comes off the top-rope but Hayes hits a counter.

We see the two fight to the floor where Hayes launches Dom directly onto Dragunov. This knocks Dragunov out of his chair. Hayes looks afterwards like that was a mistake. As Hayes is looking shocked, we see Dom throw Hayes into Dragunov. Dom low-blows Dragunov and brings Hayes into the ring.

Dragunov is enraged now and he blatantly hits the ring and attacks Dom-Dom, which forces the referee to call for the bell. Dragunov goes to take out Dom with his finisher, but Dom pulls Hayes in his way and Dragunov takes him out instead.

Dom goes to leave with his head held high, but is attacked heading to the back by Dragon Lee, who stands over him hoisting his North American title high in the air. Vic Joseph reminds us the two meet on Monday’s Raw next week with the title on-the-line.

Winner via DQ: Dominik Mysterio

The Schism Try And Recruit Trick Williams

Now we shoot backstage where Joe Gacy and Ava Raine approach Trick Williams in the locker room and try and recruit him for The Schism. Trick turns them down. They walk off again trying to convince Trick that Carmelo Hayes isn’t his friend.

Andre Chase Gives Duke Hudson A Pep Talk

From there, we shoot to Andre Chase and Duke Hudson celebrating Hudson’s big win earlier tonight. Chase gives Hudson a pep talk ahead of his triple-threat finals for Group B later tonight. Chase gets Hudson fired up and ready. Hudson yells “Let’s f*cking go!”

NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Nathan Frazer vs. Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey

We return inside the CWC where we hear the theme song for Nathan Frazer. The former NXT Heritage Cup Champion makes his way down to the ring for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Group B triple-threat tie-breaker.

As he settles into the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Scrypts with Lucien Price and Bronco Lima playing dice in a back alley somewhere in the streets.

After that, we shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with Tank Ledger and Hank Walker. She asks them about the tag division and who will get the shot at The Family. They say they don’t mind earning their shot and welcome the challenge.

Back inside the CWC, we see Hudson in the ring with his Chase U MVP trophy in-hand. Already in the ring standing across from him is Nathan Frazer and Joe Coffey. The bell sounds and we’re immediately off-and-running with this triple-threat tie-breaker to see who will meet Butch in the finals.

Frazer gets dumped on the floor and we see Hudson and Coffey duking it out in the ring. Once again we see Noam Dar and The Meta-Four in their Matrix gear watching on from the luxury box inside the CWC. They fight out to the floor and Frazer hits a big running dive to take them both out.

As the action continues, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the advertising time out, we see the action in full effect in the ring. Each man has their moments in the offensive driver’s seat. Each guy starts to get close to finishing this one off.

Ultimately, Coffey throws Frazer out of the ring and flattens Hudson for the win. With the victory, Coffey moves on to square off against Butch in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals to determine Noam Dar’s next challenger for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Winner and ADVANCING to the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals: Joe Coffey

McKenzie Mitchell Interviews Mustafa Ali

We shoot backstage to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with Mustafa Ali. He complains about how he told Dragon Lee last week that he would give him the next title opportunity at the NXT North American Championship after he beats Dominik Mysterio for the title.

He says he was watching Raw on Monday and saw a graphic pop on the screen saying Dragon Lee gets the next shot. He says he’s gonna deal with both of them next week on Raw.

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton & Kiana James

It’s main event time!

Now we see Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James warming up together in their locker room ahead of our upcoming main event. Tiffany informs Kiana that she’s got a surprise for Lynch tonight. They head off towards the ring.

We see Becky Lynch in her locker room watching this on a monitor, as she stands up and gets ready herself. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Baron Corbin having some (not so kind) words with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. The commentators run down the lineup for next week’s show and then we head back inside the CWC for our headline bout.

Becky Lynch’s theme hits and out comes “The Man” with her NXT Women’s Championship held high. She is immediately attacked from behind by her scheduled opponents, Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James. They beat her all the way down to the ring.

The beatdown continues until out of nowhere we see Lyra Valkyria appear and start to help Lynch. Finally, the bell sounds and we’re informed via Vic Joseph on commentary that this main event will now be a tag-team bout.

Lynch and James kick things off for their respective teams. “The Man” beats down James in the early goings. Valkyria and Lynch each hit big spots from the ring to the floor on Stratton and James as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

Our final advertising time out of the evening is in the rear view mirror now, and when we return live to our tag-team main event, we see Stratton working over Lynch in the ring, as the heels have taken over control of the offense during the commercials.

“The Man” eventually buys herself some time and leaps to her corner, making the much-needed tag to the fresher Valkyria. Valkyria takes the hot tag and enters the ring with a ton of energy, beating down everyone in sight as the crowd cheers her on.

She goes for a cover on James after a nice Northern Lights suplex but Stratton breaks it up. Lynch re-enters the ring and hits a double DDT on James and Stratton. She hits a Man Handle Slam on James and Valkyria tags in and follows up with a top-rope finisher for the pin fall victory.

After the match, we see Lynch and Valkyria celebrating their victory when we see Stratton grab a steel chair and attack them from behind with it. She leaves them laying and heads to the back. Lynch crawls and grabs a mic and stops her.

She says at No Mercy, it will be the two of them in an Extreme Rules match for the title. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria