WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 Preview For Tonight (4/21/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 goes down tonight.

Live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. at 8/7c on The CW Network, WWE NXT Revenge returns for week two.

Scheduled for the 4/21 installment of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program:

* Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Championship Casket Match)

* Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox (NXT North American Championship)

* Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry

* Lexis King vs. EK Prosper (WWE Speed Championship)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Revenge results.