Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 Preview For Tonight (4/21/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE NXT Revenge Week 2 goes down tonight.

Live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. at 8/7c on The CW Network, WWE NXT Revenge returns for week two.

Scheduled for the 4/21 installment of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program:

    * Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Championship Casket Match)
    * Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox (NXT North American Championship)
    * Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry
    * Lexis King vs. EK Prosper (WWE Speed Championship)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Revenge results.

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