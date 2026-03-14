WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Set To Air Internationally On Netflix

PWMania.com previously reported that the 2026 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event (PLE) will be available to watch on YouTube in the United States. This announcement comes as WWE’s agreement with Peacock, which carries NXT PLEs, is set to expire this month.

Additionally, it was revealed during SmackDown on Friday that the event will be available on Netflix internationally. Netflix will serve as the platform for weekly episodes of WWE NXT in most countries outside the U.S.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, April 4th, at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri.