Sunday, April 5, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Preview For Tonight (4/4/2026): St. Louis, MO.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT Stand And Deliver 2026
WWE NXT Stand And Deliver 2026

WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Gateway to The West.”

For the first time ever, the annual NXT Stand & Deliver special event is going to stand on its’ own, as WWE has moved it away from WrestleMania Week this year.

And it goes down this evening.

NXT Stand & Deliver emanates from The Factory at The District near St. Louis in Chesterfield, Missouri. Things get started with ‘Countdown to Stand & Deliver’ kicking off at 6/5c, leading directly into the main card, which starts at 7/6c.

Advertised for the April 4, 2026 special event:

    * Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo (NXT Title)
    * Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice (NXT Women’s Title)
    * Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Title)
    * Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Title)
    * The Vanity Project (c) vs. Los Americanos (NXT Tag-Team Titles)
    * Sol Ruca vs. Zaria
    * Birth Right vs. Hank & Tank, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper & Wren Sinclair
    * Sexxy Red to appear live

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved