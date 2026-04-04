WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Preview For Tonight (4/4/2026): St. Louis, MO.

WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Gateway to The West.”

For the first time ever, the annual NXT Stand & Deliver special event is going to stand on its’ own, as WWE has moved it away from WrestleMania Week this year.

And it goes down this evening.

NXT Stand & Deliver emanates from The Factory at The District near St. Louis in Chesterfield, Missouri. Things get started with ‘Countdown to Stand & Deliver’ kicking off at 6/5c, leading directly into the main card, which starts at 7/6c.

Advertised for the April 4, 2026 special event:

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo (NXT Title)

* Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice (NXT Women’s Title)

* Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Title)

* The Vanity Project (c) vs. Los Americanos (NXT Tag-Team Titles)

* Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

* Birth Right vs. Hank & Tank, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper & Wren Sinclair

* Sexxy Red to appear live