WWE NXT Stars Were Unhappy With The UFC Apex Setup For Battleground 2024

With NXT Battleground 2024 on Sunday night, WWE made its debut at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show was historic as it featured WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page, who made his in-ring debut for the promotion, and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who defended the NXT Women’s Title, in the co-main event.

Kelani Jordan won a ladder match in the opener to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion. It was a much smaller venue for a PLE, seating just over 600 people.

According to WrestleVotes, NXT Superstars were dissatisfied with the venue’s setup due to limited floor space. The account stated the following:

“While thankfully nothing came of it, I’m told a handful of Superstars were unhappy with the floor spacing around the ring last night at the UFC Apex for Battleground. It was noticeably tighter than at standard WWE/NXT events.”

NXT’s next PLE returns during Money in the Bank weekend next month, with Heatwave on July 7th in Toronto.