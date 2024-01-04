WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 1/2/2024

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 768,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the 670,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.25 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.19 rating. The show drew 705,000 viewers and a 0.15 key demo rating last year.

This week’s show features NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport, the finals of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament, and more.