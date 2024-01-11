WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 1/9/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 722,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.21 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 5.99% from this past week’s 768,000 viewers and down 16% from last week’s rating of 0.25 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Dragon Lee defending the WWE NXT North American Championship against Lexis King, then followed by another championship match against Oba Femi.

WWE NXT last night on USA Network:

722,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.21 According to a Nielsen source pic.twitter.com/IDiDmoy8gT — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 10, 2024