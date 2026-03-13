WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/10/2026

According to WrestleNomics, the post-NXT Vengeance Day episode of WWE NXT on the CW, which aired last Tuesday night, attracted an average of 541,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decrease of 10.43% from the previous week’s viewership of 604,000 and a drop of 11.11% from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the same demographic. Although the rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the same as two weeks ago, the total audience for this episode was the lowest of 2026 to date, and it was also the lowest since the December 2, 2025 episode, which had 532,000 viewers.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT has averaged a rating of 0.089 in the key 18-49 demographic and 627,000 viewers. In comparison, during the same time period in 2025, the average was a rating of 0.183 and 770,000 viewers.

The episode featured a tag team match headlined by “All Ego” Ethan Page and “Absolute” Ricky Saints facing off against WWE NXT Champion Joe Hendry and WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne.