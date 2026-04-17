WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/14/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 584,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 3.47% from the previous week’s viewership of 605,000 but is an increase of 12.50% from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic. The 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the highest for the show since the March 3 episode, which also recorded a 0.09 rating. Additionally, the total viewership was better than two weeks ago, when the show garnered 572,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.086 in the key 18-49 demographic and 613,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.173 and 741,000 viewers during the same time period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice defending her title against Jacy Jayne from Fatal Influence.