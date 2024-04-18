WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/16/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 625,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.40% from this past week’s 647,000 viewers and down 10.53% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Trick Williams taking on Carmelo Hayes in a Steel Cage Match.