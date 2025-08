WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 675,000 viewers and a rating of 0.16 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is down 9.64% from last week’s 747,000 viewers and even from the previous week’s rating of 0.16 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page defending his title against TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.