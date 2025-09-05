WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 8/26/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 655,000 viewers and a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 6.33% from last week’s 616,000 viewers and 16.67% from the previous week’s rating of 0.12 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, and Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) taking on DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.