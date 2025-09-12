WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 9/9/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 654,000 viewers and a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 0.15% from last week’s 616,000 viewers and even from the previous week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

For the year 2025, NXT is averaging a rating of 0.159 in the key 18-49 demographic and 704,000 viewers, compared to a rating of 0.186 and 634,000 viewers during the same period in 2024.

The episode was headlined by The Culling (Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame), Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) and ZaRuca (ZARIA and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca) facing each other in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Elimination Match immediately followed by a segment featuring Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx), “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley.