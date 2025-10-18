WWE NXT’s Hank & Tank Announced For Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage Event

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE NXT stars Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, known as Hank & Tank, will be competing at the promotion’s Sunny Voyage event on Sunday, October 26th.

They are scheduled to face Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf in a tag team match.

Hank and Tank are the latest wrestlers from NXT to perform in NOAH.

Other NXT talents who have previously competed for the company include Tavion Heights, Charlie Dempsey, and Josh Briggs. Additionally, NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura has also wrestled in NXT.