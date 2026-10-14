WWE Partners With WhatsApp And OffBall to Bring Back “The Chat”

WWE has announced a new partnership with WhatsApp and OffBall to bring back “The Chat,” a live group chat that allows fans to engage with celebrities, including WWE Superstars. In addition, WWE has introduced WhatsApp Channels, enabling an unlimited number of fans to join and follow live reactions, commentary, and conversations from WWE Superstars.

“The Chat” experience will launch on October 18, coinciding with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game. WWE Superstars will represent both teams and share their real-time reactions during the game. Representing the Cowboys will be former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, whose sister is a former Cowboys cheerleader, along with current United States Champion Trick Williams. Liv Morgan will represent the Packers, while former WWE Champion The Miz will provide play-by-play commentary.

More WWE Superstars are expected to participate in “The Chat” next month. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will feature WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, longtime Eagles fans, while LA Knight roots for the Commanders. Additional talent announcements will be made as the event approaches. Fans can access “The Chat” through the provided link.