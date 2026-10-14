Joe Hendry Asked Whether He’d Rather Win A Title Or Fire Logan Paul

WWE star Joe Hendry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including whether he would prefer to see Logan Paul fired from the company or to win the world title.

Hendry said, “That’s tough. Can I not do both? That is a great question. Both would be incredible for the business. That’s really tough because part of me thinks that if I could fire Logan Paul, that’s like beyond wrestling. That is forever affecting the course of history. But also, we all have to admit we’re all selfish pieces of you know what. We’re in the wrestling business, and I have to be world champ. I’m sorry. I’m sorry to the world. I just think you have to dream big. I just can’t limit myself to one. I just can’t do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.