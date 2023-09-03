WWE Payback Results – September 2, 2023

The time has arrived!

WWE Payback 2023 goes down tonight at 7/6c from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock and pay-per-view.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight title, Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. title, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World title, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE tag-team titles in a Steel City Street Fight, LA Knight vs. The Miz and Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match.

Featured below are complete WWE Payback results from Saturday, September 2, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST.

WWE PAYBACK RESULTS (9/2/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started. The WWE Payback 2023 Kickoff Show is now officially off-and-running.

Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the WWE Payback 2023 Kickoff Show. She introduces Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg as her fellow co-panelists for this pre-show.

After their light-hearted banter and introductions, they begin running down the lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We then shoot into a video package looking at WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and their defense tonight against The Judgment Day.

When the package wraps up, we return to the panelists, who each weigh-in with their thoughts on the scheduled Steel City Street Fight in one of tonight’s featured title bouts.

From there, they send us into our next pre-match video package for tonight, this time looking at the events leading up to the showdown between LA Knight and The Miz. After the package, the panelists sound off with their thoughts on this one.

We then hear the predictions for the match, and it’s a clean sweep with all of the panelists picking LA Knight to defeat The Miz. Once they wrap up the talk on this match, we shoot to a video package for Cody Rhodes, who will be the guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect” later tonight.

Grayson Waller Hypes Tonight’s “Grayson Waller Effect”

The package wraps up and then we return to the panelists, who are joined now by Grayson Waller. He is asked if Cody is his biggest guest yet. He says he probably is next to Logan Paul. He mentions how Cody has big news and he decided to break it on his show tonight. He also talks about John Cena coming back to host tonight’s show.

As the talk continues, they ask Waller who is gonna win between The Miz and LA Knight. Waller says it’s obviously going to be his personal friend The Miz. He has some fun with LA Knight fans in the background and then they continue to talk to Waller about tonight’s show.

Now we shoot to a quick commercial break. We return to a Drew McIntyre vignette simply hyping up “The Scottish Warrior” and his journey from rookie in WWE several years ago to being one of the top Superstars today.

We then move on to our next video package, which looks at the events leading up to tonight’s Steel Cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. After it wraps up, we return to the panelists, where Grayson Waller has left, who give their thoughts on the rivalry as a whole and tonight’s match.

Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg give their final thoughts on the bout and then we shift into another commercial break. Jackie Redmond plugs the official theme song by The Struts “Too Good At Raising Hell” for WWE Payback 2023 and then we shoot into the video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Kayla Braxton welcomes us back live at the panelists area and talks about coming into NXT around the same time as Ripley and Rodriguez. She talks about how Ripley is finally dealing with someone of similar size and similar strength. The rest of the panelists then weigh in on the discussion as well.

Rodriguez gets a vote from Booker T as his pick to win the match, however Barrett and Rosenberg both side with Ripley. After they wrap up their talk on this title tilt, they shift gears and the discussion transitions to the Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory showdown for the WWE United States Championship.

Rosenberg goes with Mysterio to retain, while Barrett and Booker agree that Theory will recapture the U.S. gold tonight. After they finish up their predictions discussion, we head into another quick commercial break. The Kickoff Show wraps up next.

John Cena Is In The Building

The commercial break wraps up and we hear Kayla Braxton welcome us back to the Kickoff Show, as the camera pans live inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

On that note, we shoot backstage live and see a shot of the outside of John Cena’s locker room door. The panelists talk about Cena being in the building and mention how he will be serving as the official WWE Payback host for tonight’s premium live event.

Now we shoot into our final pre-match video package, this time looking at the events leading up to the scheduled showdown between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura.

As the panelists run down their thoughts on our main event of the evening, we hear the packed house in the background breaking out into a loud dueling “Let’s go Cena!” and “Cena sucks!” chant. The panelists go 2-1 in favor of Rollins retaining the title and then Braxton wraps up the Kickoff Show as the cage lowers over the ring in the PPG Paints Arena.

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The bad-ass cold open video package for tonight’s WWE Payback 2023 premium live event airs now to get this show officially off-and-running. After it wraps up, we shoot back live inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., where the commentators welcome us to the show.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then inform us that the steel cage showdown between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will be kicking off the show. The cage finishes lowering over the ring and then the pre-match video package for this bout airs. The package makes this feel like the women’s equivalent to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania.

Back live, “Whoa-oh!” plays and out comes “The Man” herself, Becky Lynch. The crowd in Pittsburgh gives her a rock-star reception as she comes out to smoke billowing out of the entrance way and fireworks erupting. She makes her way to the cage for our first match of the evening.

Lynch settles into the cage and her music fades down. “[Ladies giggle…I don’t care what they say…] OH! It’s time to rock-n-roll!” plays and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend (THANK YOU, TRISH!) to a chorus of boos. She makes her way down and joins Lynch in the cage.

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is once again shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd with her title. The fans boo. Trish’s theme wraps up and now it’s time to get this steel cage opener officially off-and-running. The bell sounds and these two stare each other down and then begin getting after it.

Lynch looks for a Man-Handle Slam after stopping Trish from attempting to flee the cage straight out of the gate. After some back-and-forth action, we see Trish settle into the offensive lead. She taunts Becky as she beats her down. Lynch fires up and takes over, hoisting Trish up and lawn-darting her into the cage wall over and over again.

“The Man” spends some time in the offensive driver’s seat, even hitting a big top-rope power bomb for a close near fall. Trish’s forehead is looking marked up. The fans loudly chant “This is Awesome!” Trish fights back with an impressive display of power, hoisting Lynch up for a power bomb of her own.

The two end up on the top-rope holding onto the cage. Trish shows her toughness again with a top-rope bulldog. She goes for the cover, but somehow Lynch kicks out after the count of two.