WWE Payback Special Programming Announced For Saturday

The WWE Payback 2023 programming for Saturday has been announced.

WWE.com released the following details on a special episode of WWE’s The Bump, the WWE Payback 2023 Kickoff Show and more for tomorrow.

Get set for WWE Payback with a loaded Saturday and Sunday slate of WWE programming.

“Get Ready for WWE Payback with Samantha Irvin” on TikTok

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin gives an exclusive look into her makeup routine for WWE Payback, LIVE on WWE’s TikTok this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

“La Previa” Spanish WWE Payback pre-show

At 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” available on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, TikTok, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

WWE Payback 2023 Marathon

Experience a collection of earth-shattering matchups from past WWE Payback events as well as matches involving Superstars gearing up for explosive showdowns at Saturday’s explosive PLE, featuring the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch and more. Best of WWE Payback begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

WWE Payback Kickoff

The WWE Payback Kickoff, featuring expert analysis ahead of all the day’s action from Pittsburgh, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.

WWE Payback Premiere Live Event

Don’t miss WWE Payback, streaming LIVE this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Then on Sunday:

WWE Payback edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump will begin at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch, with a breakdown of all things WWE Payback.