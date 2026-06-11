WWE Performance Center Coach Terry Taylor Set For Knee Surgery

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Performance Center Coach and pro wrestling legend Terry Taylor is scheduled to undergo knee surgery in the coming weeks.

As a result of this surgical procedure, Taylor will be unable to attend TMart Promotions’ The Gathering event in July, which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Throughout his illustrious wrestling career, Taylor competed in NWA and WCW, and he also wrestled in WWE under the ring name “The Red Rooster.” After retiring from in-ring competition, he began working behind the scenes with creative teams in WCW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling.

Taylor returned to WWE in 2012, where he has been serving as a coach and trainer for WWE developmental and NXT.