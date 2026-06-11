WWE EVOLVE Results – June 10, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Karmen Petrovic defeated PJ Vasa via pinfall.

– Backstage, The MOG Squad were relishing in taking out Cappuccino Jones, who is out of the main event. They crossed paths with Elijah Holyfield, who wasn’t taking any of their nonsense and threatened to break their jaws.

– Tristan Angels cuts a promo in the ring about how great he is, ragging also on Chazz “Starboy” Hall, who came out. They fought for a bit, with Hall sending Angels out of the ring.

– DarkState’s Cutler James defeated It’s Gal via pinfall in an It’s Gal Mint Condition Open Challenge Match.

– Braxton Cole pulled some strings and got Harlem Lewis a sanitation job at one of his rich family’s places, talking some trash about Lewis being injured and such.

– Romeo Moreno asked Noam Dar to help him out against Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins, setting up a tag team match for next week.

– The MOG Squad (Max Abrams, Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball) defeated WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway via pinfall in a 6-Man Tag Team Match with Abrams pinning Mathers.