WWE And UFC Land New Global Sponsorship Deal

In a press release, TKO and SuperFile announced a new global partnership for file sharing, which will span across WWE and UFC events. This partnership will officially commence with the UFC Freedom 250 event.

While the press release did not specify when SuperFile will be involved in its first WWE-sponsored event, it did mention that Night of Champions is WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event (PLE), scheduled for Saturday, June 27th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“As an Official Partner of UFC FREEDOM 250, a one-of-a-kind moment in sports history, SuperFile will have a major presence throughout the event, including branding inside the world-famous Octagon® and broadcast integrations that will provide SuperFile with exposure to UFC’s global audience across an estimated 1 billion households in 210 countries and territories.

Among its on-air features, SuperFile will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Super Replay, a custom feature highlighting some of the most memorable moments from the night, as well as Keys to Victory, a broadcast feature highlighting the tactics and strategies that will be critical for an athlete to secure a win.”

Following the live telecast, SuperFile will serve as the Presenting Partner for the one-hour UFC FREEDOM 250 SuperFile Post-Show, in which UFC analysts and athletes look back on the event’s defining moments.

Beyond UFC FREEDOM 250, SuperFile will continue to activate across UFC Numbered Events and Fight Nights and will serve as Presenting Partner of UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs. HOLLOWAY 2.

The event, which takes place Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and headlines UFC International Fight Week, features a thrilling main event: former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor collides with former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making.

As the Official Secure File Sharing Partner of WWE, SuperFile will maintain a significant presence across various Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania43, Money in The Bank, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, highlighted by side ring mat placements, presenting partner designations and custom social and digital content.”