JBL Predicts WWE Will Make A Japan Deal By Year’s End

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on an episode of the “Something to Wrestle With” podcast, where he discussed various topics, including the sale of NJPW to Asahi TV and CyberAgent.

JBL said, “I think it’s a great idea for that television company, because now they have content. It’s very similar to what Ted Turner did with the regional sports networks, with the Atlanta Braves, also with WCW. When the television network owns it, now suddenly it’s not about just a P&L about you got to draw money off of pay-per-views or streaming or whatever that revenue source is, or off of live attendance tickets, merchandise, things like that. Because you’re getting also content for the TV company. So I think it’s a terrific vertical integration that’s going on. It’s a big deal.”

On WWE not making a move for it:

“New Japan has been one of the companies out there that still can put 40,000 to 50,000 people in the Tokyo Dome. And they’ve lost a bunch of stars to COVID and to AEW, they have the ability to build them again. I’m surprised they went to a TV company, though, and not the WWE. I really felt WWE would buy one of the Japanese companies, and they still may.”

On WWE potentially taking an active role in Japan:

“I’m surprised they haven’t already. So no, I would not be surprised at all. I thought WWE all along has been pitching to get that, and I think they’re still going to do that. It was years ago, the mid-90s when I would hear Vince talk about what his plans were for global domination. And this fits right into it, the exact same plan. Vince thought for a long time, he would have television networks and training centers in all the different continents, except for of course Antarctica. But in those six different continents, and Japan was a big part of that plan, that global domination plan. That’s what you’re seeing now. I think what they did with AAA, I think what they have a potential to do in the UK, I think they’re gonna do that in Japan. I’d be very surprised if by the end of the year, WWE has not bought something in Japan, or at least partnered with Japan.”

On what WWE has done with AAA:

“Look at what also has happened for Monday Night Raw and Smackdown. You’re able to get Penta, you’re able to get all these great stars, you’re able to get title matches, you’re able to get the Americanos. You’re able to get so much from AAA for your content in North America, while also maintaining the independence, or somewhat independence, of AAA with what they’re doing as well. I think that’s a perfect template to use in Japan.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)