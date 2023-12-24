WWE Personality Predicts Sasha Banks Will Return To The Company In 2024

During his podcast, NXT announcer and WWE analyst Booker discussed Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks’ future after her injury recovery.

He said, “Whether it’s Mercedes Mone or whether it’s Sasha Banks, to me — remember when you were talking about Jade and when she was in AEW? I love Jade. I think she’s great, but Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. What was your terminology? I feel some people just feel right in WWE, some just feel right. And when they go somewhere else, it’s cool. But it’s like, it just doesn’t feel the same. And for me, Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone, she is money. She deserves a bag. As far as I’m concerned, as being one of the preeminent female wrestlers in the last decade. And it feels like she’s WWE-bound. I’m saying it right now.”

“I’m not a huge New Japan Pro Wrestling viewer. I’m not going to say I’m not a fan because I’ve seen stuff that I do like, and I try to check out the Wrestle Kingdoms every year around this time of year. But yeah, it seems like it’s too long. It seems like she’s been gone too long. I hope she comes back, man. Can you think about all the badass matches we can see again? And it’s not like she was gone that long ago. I mean, what has it been a year or so, a year and a half or something like that? And you never know. And the thing is, obviously there’s a new regime in town. There’s a different way of thinking in town. Maybe some of the issues that she was not too pleased with before are no longer a factor. It says it on his shirt, Hell froze over and CM Punk came back after ten years. You know what I mean? There’s a lane for Sasha Banks to stash Mercedes Mone, and I’m making a prediction. I’m calling it. She’s back in 2024. In WWE, it’s a done deal in my mind.”

