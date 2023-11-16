WWE Personality Reacts To People “Complaining” About Roman Reigns Working A Light Schedule

This week, word spread on social media that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had only wrestled 11 times in 2023. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed criticism of Reigns’ light schedule on his podcast.

He said, “You know, people are gonna find something to complain about all the time. I think one of the biggest complaints was guys work too much… Go back to the old days and just think about how many times Hogan worked on television in a calendar year. Might be less than that, and nobody was bigger than Hogan…

Can you imagine a boxer boxing 22 times in a year? Or an MMA fighter fighting 22 times in a year? 22 times is actually a lot. That’s just the way I look at it. So I look at the pros and cons of it. If Roman wasn’t selling no tickets, we could talk.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: