WWE Planning Multiple Events In Mexico Including ‘SuperShow Mexico’

WWE appears to be significantly ramping up its live event presence in Mexico, with plans underway for a major “SuperShow Mexico” and several supporting live events across the country, according to a new report from WrestleVotes.

The report notes that WWE is “planning to run multiple live events in Mexico in the near future,” with all roads leading to a marquee SuperShow-style event. While no exact date or location has been confirmed at this time, sources indicate the project is in active development.

The news comes at a time when WWE continues to expand its international touring footprint, including recent announcements of events in France, Germany, and Australia. A major event in Mexico would mark a continued commitment to the Latin American market—a region with deep wrestling roots and a passionate fanbase.

WWE last held a Premium Live Event in Latin America in 2023 with Superstar Spectacle in India and continues to explore similar region-specific supercards. A SuperShow Mexico could potentially feature prominent Mexican talent such as Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio, and may serve as a proving ground for future Premium Live Events in the region.

