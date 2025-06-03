WWE Planting Seeds For Major Heel Turn

If you’ve been following recent episodes of WWE Raw, the writing appears to be on the wall: a Sami Zayn heel turn is on the horizon—and Monday night’s tense segment with Karrion Kross may have brought that moment even closer.

Following weeks of mind games, Kross delivered his most scathing verbal assault on Zayn yet in a backstage encounter after a chaotic tag match involving Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Zayn was shown icing his shoulder after the match when Kross approached, reigniting his weeks-long psychological campaign. Zayn asked Kross directly, “What’s your problem with me?” and Kross responded with surgical precision:

“I think you’re a liar, that’s my problem with you. I think you lied to them [the fans]. I think you lie to the people at home. Worst of all, I think you’re lying to yourself.”

Kross then accused Zayn of sabotaging his own career:

“You could’ve been a world champion ten times over if you did what you know you really had to do, because I know you’re capable of doing very terrible things to people. Sami, you’re not a good guy, you’re a bad guy, just like the rest of us.”

Zayn rejected the accusations, visibly shaken but adamant. Kross ended the exchange with a chilling line:

“I might be wrong… but I might be right, too.”

Fans first noticed the seeds of a potential heel turn as far back as WrestleMania, when Zayn briefly loomed behind Jey Uso during his championship celebration. The tension was subtle—but unmistakable. Since then, Zayn has been caught between chaos, mistrust, and internal conflict.

Now, with Kross serving as the twisted voice of Zayn’s dark past—and perhaps his true nature—the road to a heel turn seems all but inevitable.

Could WWE pull the trigger at SummerSlam with a Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso World Title clash? Or will they build this slow-burn betrayal toward the grand stage of WrestleMania 41?

Either way, it’s clear that a darker chapter for Sami Zayn is coming—and it may cost Jey Uso everything.

