WWE President Nick Khan Confirms Italy PLE For 2026

WWE President Nick Khan spoke with SportBusiness at the IMG x RedBird Summit about various topics, including the company’s plan to hold a premium live event in Italy next year and its intention to increase the number of international premium live events.

Khan said, “Almost half of our Premium Live Events take place outside of the United States now.”

He continued, “We believe WWE is a global property, we believe the results on these shows, both in terms of attendance and viewership (locally and globally) have been significant.”

Khan added, “We have seen year-over-year increases for viewership on each one.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)