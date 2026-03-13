WWE Promotes Kirsten Koedding To RAW Writer/Producer

Kirsten Koedding announced on her LinkedIn account that she has been promoted to the position of Writer/Producer for WWE Monday Night RAW.

She shared the exciting news about a week ago. According to her LinkedIn profile, Koedding joined WWE as a writer’s assistant in August before being elevated to her current role.

Interestingly, her promotion coincided with Alexandra Williams’ promotion to Vice President and Lead Writer for WWE RAW.

Koedding wrote, “I am humbled and proud to announce that after working for WWE for 2.5 years, I have been promoted to Writer/Producer for Monday Night RAW! I am so thankful for the support from my team, my family, and my friends, and I can’t wait to continue to tell stories and entertain families around the world!”