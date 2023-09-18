WWE RAW Match For Tonight Changed

The two out of three falls match for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw has been changed.

In a WWE Monday Night Raw digital exclusive, Adam Pearce informed The New Day that Erik of The Viking Raiders has not been medically cleared to compete.

After a game of rock, paper, scissors, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods decided that Kingston will be taking on Ivar in a one-on-one showdown instead.

