WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers For 6/24 Show In Indianapolis

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, June 24, 2024 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 6/24/2024

-Abyss produced Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser-Petey Williams produced the women’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Lyra Valkyria-TJ Wilson produced the promo between Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan-Jason Jordan produced the men’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Chad Gable-TJ Wilson produced Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter-Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins and Damian Priest promo-Shawn Daivari Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day-Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde on MAIN EVENT-Adam Pearce produced Creed Brothers vs. Authors of Pain on MAIN EVENT

(H/T: Fightful Select)