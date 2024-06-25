WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers For 6/24 Show In Indianapolis

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, June 24, 2024 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 6/24/2024-Abyss produced Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-Petey Williams produced the women’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Lyra Valkyria
-TJ Wilson produced the promo between Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan
-Jason Jordan produced the men’s Money In The Bank qualifier that was won by Chad Gable
-TJ Wilson produced Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
-Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins and Damian Priest promo
-Shawn Daivari Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross
-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day
-Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde on MAIN EVENT
-Adam Pearce produced Creed Brothers vs. Authors of Pain on MAIN EVENT
