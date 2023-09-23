WWE RAW Opener For Next Monday Revealed

“The American Nightmare” has a lot on his mind.

Next Monday night, we will find out more about what he is focusing on right now.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Cody Rhodes will be opening up the show at WWE Monday Night Raw next week.

Rhodes ended this past Monday night’s show by making a save for Jey Uso after he was attacked by The Judgment Day when making it clear he would not be accepting their invitation to join the group.

Previously announced for the September 25, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California is Damian Priest and Finn Balor defending the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships against former title-holders Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Also on tap for the 9/25 installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show is Dominik Mysterio defending his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee, Bronson Reed vs. Otis, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura’s response to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c this coming Monday night, September 25, 2023, for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Ontario, CA.