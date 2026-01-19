WWE Raw Preview For Today (1/19/2026): Belfast, Northern Ireland

WWE Raw is live this afternoon from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

This week’s special live daytime episode of WWE Raw airs live at 3pm EST. / 12pm PST. via Netflix with the following advertised matches and appearances:

* Gunther opens the show

* Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

* Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, & Penta vs. The Vision

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

* CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Join us here this afternoon for live WWE Raw results.